Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Sells 42,737 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,071,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,737 shares during the quarter. Kulicke and Soffa Industries makes up about 1.2% of Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned about 1.73% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $62,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $50.49 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $75.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average is $59.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

In other news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $3,344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

