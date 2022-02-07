Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Shares Purchased by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P grew its holdings in shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,127,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,497 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned 3.92% of Group Nine Acquisition worth $10,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNAC. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $994,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GNAC opened at $9.77 on Monday. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

