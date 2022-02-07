GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.16 Million in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,903 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the third quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 62.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 32.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the third quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FBP opened at $14.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.52. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

FBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.