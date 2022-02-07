GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 111,365 Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) by 178.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,365 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.25% of ReneSola worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ReneSola by 521.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in ReneSola in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ReneSola in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ReneSola in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in ReneSola in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ReneSola stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. ReneSola Ltd has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $26.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $363.39 million, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 2.37.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ReneSola declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on SOL. Raymond James upgraded ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital upgraded ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

