GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.04 Million Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Stewart Information Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 39,701.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 226,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 226,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,750,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on STC. Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock.

STC stock opened at $73.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.65%.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,060 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $82,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,507 shares of company stock worth $511,660. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.