GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 66.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 84,334 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $23.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $415.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.04 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.38%.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.