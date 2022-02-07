GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stock Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 67,845 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.12% of Harmonic worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 372,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIT opened at $9.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $963.11 million, a PE ratio of 85.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $12.22.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $983,789.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLIT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities raised shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

