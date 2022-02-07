Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,723,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 96,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,628,000.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total transaction of $95,085.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWRE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $96.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.04. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

