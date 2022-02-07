GXChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $120.81 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $120.81 million and approximately $11.98 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GXChain has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.61 or 0.00003675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002783 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,968,607 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

