H2O Innovation (HEO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect H2O Innovation to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$38.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.63 million.

Shares of H2O Innovation stock opened at C$2.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05. The company has a market cap of C$198.72 million and a P/E ratio of 80.34. H2O Innovation has a 1-year low of C$2.10 and a 1-year high of C$3.32.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. lifted their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

