Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HALO. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $33.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.34. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.37.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

