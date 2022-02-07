HarbourVest Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

HarbourVest Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,966 shares during the quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Unity Software by 170.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865,923 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $307,805,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 45.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,210 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 30.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,496,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,654 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 29.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,643,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total transaction of $107,675,223.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 216,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.53, for a total transaction of $30,053,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,577,956 shares of company stock worth $277,713,682 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $109.61. 75,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,162,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.26 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.29. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

