Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,460 ($19.74) to GBX 1,315 ($17.78) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $676.50.

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock remained flat at $$35.80 on Monday. 17 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.58.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

