Harley-Davidson (HOG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Harley-Davidson to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE HOG opened at $35.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harley-Davidson stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,040,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Harley-Davidson worth $47,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

