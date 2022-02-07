Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,647 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Harvard Bioscience worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 74,089 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 48.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 45,594 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 63.2% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 326,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 126,491 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 26.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after purchasing an additional 402,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBIO opened at $5.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.60 million, a P/E ratio of -118.40 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

