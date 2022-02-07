Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $756.90 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HE opened at $41.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average of $41.72. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.26.

In other news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HE. Guggenheim raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

