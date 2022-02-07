HBK Investments L P Acquires New Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 148,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,000. HBK Investments L P owned 0.08% of MP Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,789,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 322.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,810 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $16,222,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $8,526,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MP Materials stock opened at $36.30 on Monday. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a current ratio of 17.74.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

