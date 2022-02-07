HBK Investments L P Has $5.94 Million Holdings in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)

HBK Investments L P grew its holdings in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 608,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 5.49% of NightDragon Acquisition worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NDAC. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000.

Shares of NDAC stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $11.11.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

