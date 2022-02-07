HBK Investments L P Invests $7.75 Million in Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,752,000. HBK Investments L P owned 2.89% of Skydeck Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $4,470,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $4,825,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $7,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYA opened at $9.70 on Monday. Skydeck Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

