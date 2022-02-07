HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lowered its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,072,525 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 253,208 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up 0.7% of FIL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. FIL Ltd owned about 0.49% of HDFC Bank worth $663,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $68.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $126.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $61.35 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.41.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

