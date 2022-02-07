Head to Head Analysis: Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) & Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) and Vale (NYSE:VALE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Battle North Gold and Vale, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battle North Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vale 1 8 3 0 2.17

Battle North Gold presently has a consensus price target of $2.65, indicating a potential upside of 21.00%. Vale has a consensus price target of $17.19, indicating a potential upside of 3.87%. Given Battle North Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Battle North Gold is more favorable than Vale.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Battle North Gold and Vale’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A Vale $40.02 billion 2.12 $4.88 billion $3.48 4.76

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than Battle North Gold.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.2% of Vale shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Battle North Gold and Vale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battle North Gold N/A -83.80% -42.62% Vale 31.28% 69.55% 28.14%

Volatility & Risk

Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vale has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vale beats Battle North Gold on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Battle North Gold Company Profile

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Bateman Gold Project located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada. The company also holds approximately 282 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Red Lake area; and owns a gold exploration project on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services. The Base Metals segment involves the production and extraction of nickel and its by-products. The Coal segment comprises the production and extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal and its logistic services. The company was founded on June 1, 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

