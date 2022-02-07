Healthcare Value Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

Healthcare Value Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Tyme Technologies makes up about 4.1% of Healthcare Value Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Healthcare Value Capital LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Tyme Technologies worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 382.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 219,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tyme Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyme Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.36. 1,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,671. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $62.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.87. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $3.48.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03.

In other Tyme Technologies news, insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $57,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 580,325 shares of company stock worth $409,724. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyme Technologies Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

