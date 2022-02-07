Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Heartland Financial USA worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,363,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,793,000 after purchasing an additional 395,116 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 12.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,868,000 after purchasing an additional 163,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 13.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,057,000 after purchasing an additional 130,889 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth approximately $5,883,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,593,000 after purchasing an additional 83,078 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $50.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.19. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

