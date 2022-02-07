Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Lifted to Buy at Sidoti

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $263.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.17% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $203.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $199.86 and a 1-year high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth $1,005,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

