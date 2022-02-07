Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Upgraded by Sidoti to Buy

Sidoti upgraded shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Sidoti currently has $263.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $203.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.92. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $199.86 and a 52 week high of $256.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth about $1,920,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 27.6% during the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

