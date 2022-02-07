Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.

Heritage Commerce has increased its dividend by 18.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Heritage Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 52.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Heritage Commerce to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.6%.

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $12.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.12. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.27%. Research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $29,630.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 9,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $111,616.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

