HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $17,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $351.06 on Monday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.64.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

