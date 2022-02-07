HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,751 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $16,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 42.5% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 203,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,254.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 201,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 193,417 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $596,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST stock opened at $50.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.61.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.