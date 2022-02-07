HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,068 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $18,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

VGIT stock opened at $64.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.17. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $68.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

