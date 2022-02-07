HighTower Advisors LLC Has $15.34 Million Holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.48% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $15,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNOP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 726.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 130,116 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,073,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter worth $1,993,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 32,213 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the third quarter worth $366,000. 21.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NYSE:KNOP opened at $14.96 on Monday. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $492.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.80 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.90%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.83%.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

