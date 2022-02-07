HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 7,619 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 2.13% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $19,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000.

Shares of IWL opened at $107.82 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $115.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.86.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

