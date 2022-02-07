HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $19,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $27,446,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 78,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $2,646,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $6,834,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.56.

ICE opened at $129.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.85. The company has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,558 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.