HighVista Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

HighVista Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 553.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 25.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.62. 8,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,529. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $96.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.20.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

