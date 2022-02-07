HighVista Strategies LLC Buys 3,196 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. Travere Therapeutics comprises about 0.9% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,840,000 after buying an additional 160,970 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3,544.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after buying an additional 1,027,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,968,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 31,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $934,602.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $147,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,201 shares of company stock worth $1,996,904 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TVTX traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $27.37. 3,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,838. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

