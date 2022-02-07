HighVista Strategies LLC Buys 788 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in argenx by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 983,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,963,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,308,000 after purchasing an additional 80,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in argenx by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,118,000 after purchasing an additional 112,106 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in argenx by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,058,000 after purchasing an additional 341,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

ARGX stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $288.50. 3,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,711. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.28. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $248.21 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARGX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on argenx from $339.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on argenx from €340.00 ($382.02) to €350.00 ($393.26) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.26.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

