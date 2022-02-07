HighVista Strategies LLC Has $650,000 Stock Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

HighVista Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 29,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,928,000 after buying an additional 987,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 90,332 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RVMD shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.16. 8,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,608. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.45. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 587.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

