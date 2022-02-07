HighVista Strategies LLC Takes Position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 47,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $9,991,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after purchasing an additional 157,548 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 233,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 82,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,527,000 after purchasing an additional 77,791 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,181,000. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $139,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $87,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STOK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

NASDAQ STOK traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $17.82. 2,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,421. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $655.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.16. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.