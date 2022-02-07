Highway Holdings Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:HIHO)

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%.

Highway has decreased its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Highway stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 million, a PE ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 0.40. Highway has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $5.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Highway stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Highway as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.

