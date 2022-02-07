Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,700 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 2.1% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $140,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.29.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $192.49. The stock had a trading volume of 45,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,200. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.03 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.52. The stock has a market cap of $132.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

