Hood River Capital Management LLC Acquires 34,162 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34,162 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor makes up about 1.3% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of ON Semiconductor worth $43,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.6% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,057,029 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ON traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 384,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,434,975. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day moving average is $53.17.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.72.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets.

