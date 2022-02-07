Hood River Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Hood River Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,551 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $17,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 57.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 311.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Shares of SGRY stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.95. The company had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,358. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.03. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.