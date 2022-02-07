Hood River Capital Management LLC Makes New $21.71 Million Investment in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,552,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,710,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Tellurian at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TELL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian by 209.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 34,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian by 51.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,471,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tellurian by 49.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 287,164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Tellurian during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Tellurian by 230.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 42,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tellurian stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.47. 102,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,732,521. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. Tellurian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.37.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. The business had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tellurian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

In related news, Director James Donald Bennett purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

