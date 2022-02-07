Hood River Capital Management LLC Sells 227,173 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Hood River Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,428,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 227,173 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $31,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,452,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,368,000 after purchasing an additional 275,149 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 40.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 971,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,667,000 after purchasing an additional 279,716 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.9% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 20,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KTOS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $40,966.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $76,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 93,114 shares of company stock worth $1,777,780. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

KTOS stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.75. 9,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,917. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

