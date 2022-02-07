Hood River Capital Management LLC Sells 9,633 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Hood River Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 244,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,633 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $25,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,011 shares of company stock valued at $710,143. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLH stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.68. The company had a trading volume of 845 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,267. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.30 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

