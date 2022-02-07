Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,449,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,194,792 shares during the quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts accounts for about 2.6% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 11.83% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $1,379,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

HST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $19.02.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.