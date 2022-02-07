Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 10,700 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $125.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.83. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

