Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 9,084 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.05% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,614,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1,977.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $864,174.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE INSP opened at $223.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.45 and its 200 day moving average is $231.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.18 and a 12 month high of $286.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -128.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

