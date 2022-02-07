Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 13,906 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,906 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Elastic by 84.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Elastic during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Elastic by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $908,060 in the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group cut Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.71.

ESTC opened at $89.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Elastic has a one year low of $75.78 and a one year high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

