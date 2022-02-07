Hub Group (HUBG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HUBG stock opened at $73.69 on Monday. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $87.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

HUBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hub Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hub Group by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 123,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

