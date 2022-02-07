Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Up to $6.49

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.49, but opened at $6.94. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 118,456 shares traded.

HUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. increased their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hut 8 Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.67.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Hut 8 Mining had a net margin of 50.27% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $39.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hut 8 Mining by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 570.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

